Zahawi stresses manifesto pledges were made before pandemic

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi stresses that Boris Johnson's 2019 manifesto was written at a time when the "COVID challenge didn't exist".

Johnson looks set to breach a number of manifesto pledges in a bid to raise extra funding for social care, an issue which Zahawi says that sucessive governments have not "grasped the nettle" on.

Report by Edwardst.

