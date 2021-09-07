Afghanistan: Taliban announce new caretaker government full of the old guard

Mohammad Hasan Akhund will head the new Afghan government, while Abdul Ghani Baradar, the militant group's co-founder who took part in the US withdrawal negotiations, will be the new executive's number two.
Mohammad Hasan Akhund will head the new Afghan government, while Abdul Ghani Baradar, the militant group's co-founder who took part in the US withdrawal negotiations, will be the new executive's number two.
The Taliban has appointed several old guard members to Afghanistan's caretaker government.
The Afghan Taliban said on Tuesday they wanted peaceful relations with other countries and would respect the rights of women within..
The Afghan Taliban said on Tuesday they wanted peaceful relations with other countries and would respect the rights of women within..