Judge sets June 2022 trial date in corruption case against suspended City Councilman PG Sittenfeld

Suspended Cincinnati City Councilman PG Sittenfeld will face a jury on June 20, 2022, setting up back-to-back public corruption trials that could bring national attention to the Queen City for two months next summer.

