Recent stretch of dry weather causes Colorado's drought to worsen

IT APPEARS THAT WE'RE SETTLINGBACK INTO A HOT AND DRY WEATHERPATTERN THIS WEEK AND IT'SFAMILAIR FOR US.WEEKS OF THIS DRY HEAT HAS LEDTO WORSENING DROUGHT CONDITIONSIN OUR STATE.METEOROLOGIST ALAN ROSE JOINUSSLIVE WITH A BREAKDOWN ON THECONDITIONS.ALAN?AFTER A FEW WET DAYS ATHESTART OF SEPTEMBER...WE NOW FINDOURSELVES RETURNIN ATOSIZZLING HOT AND DRY WEATHERPATTERN.LET'S GET TO THE MAPS.THIS GRAPHIC PAINTS A GRIMPICTURE OF JUST HOW DRY ITBEENLATELY IN COLORA.LOCALLY...PUEBLO HAS ONLY SEAROUND A THIRD OF THEIR NORMALPRECIPITATION...CANON CITY JT US18 PERCENT OF NORMAL.CANON CITY'S DEFICIT COMPARED TOAROUND A THIRD OF THEIR NORMALPRECIPITATION...CANON CITY JUST18 PERCENT OF NORMAL.CANON CITY'S DEFICIT COMPARETODNORMAL IS UP TO 1.5 INCHES, THPUEBLO MORE THAN THAT.COLORADO SPRINGS IS RUNNINA GDEFICIT OF NEAR AN INCH OVERHE TPAST 30 DAYS.THE SOUTHERN MOUNTAINSND ASOUTHERN I-25 CORRIDOR LOOK TOBE IN THE WORST SHAPE THIS PT ASMONTH.TRINIDAD'S DEFICIT FOR THE PAST30 DAYS IS NEARLY 1.7 INCHES.TAKING A LOOK AT THE LATT ESDROUGHT MONITOR...NEARLY 50PERCENT OF THE STATE IS DROUGHTFREE.THIS IS WORSE THAN LASTMONTH...WHEN NEARLY 57 PERCENTOF THE STATE WAS DROUGHT FREE.AS YOU CAN SEE...DROUGHTAS HBEEN CREEPING BACK INTO THEPLAINS WHILE STILL SHRINKINGSOME OVER THE WESTERN SLE.OPLOOKING AHEAD...WE'RE EXPEINCTGA HOT AND DRY STRETCH OF WEATHERFOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE.HIGH PRESSURE WILL KEEP US HIGHAND DRY WITH HARDLY ANY RAINFALLEXPECTED THROUGH THE WEEKEND.THIS IS LIKEKLY TO GROW DROUGHTCONDITIONS OVER THE STATE.ALWAYS WATCHING OUT FOR YOUSOUTHERN COLORADO, METEOROLOGISTALAN ROSE NEWS 5