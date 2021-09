Charles & Camilla enjoy Dali masterpiece at Glasgow gallery

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall take in Salvador Dali's masterpiece Christ of Saint John of the Cross at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow.

The pair visit an education project hosted at the institution.

Report by Edwardst.

