Matt Damon Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

Matt Damon breaks down his most iconic characters, including his roles in 'Good Will Hunting,' 'Saving Private Ryan,' 'The Talented Mr. Ripley,' 'Ocean's 11,' 'Ocean's 12,' 'Ocean's 13,' 'The Bourne Identity,' 'The Bourne Ultimatum,' 'The Bourne Supremacy,' 'The Bourne Legacy,' 'The Departed,' 'Invictus,' 'Contagion,' 'The Martian,' 'True Grit' and 'Stillwater.'