Hear why Steve Burns left 'Blue's Clues' in 2002

“Blue’s Clues” is celebrating its 25th anniversary, with a surprise appearance on social media by its original host Steve Burns.
“Blue’s Clues” is celebrating its 25th anniversary, with a surprise appearance on social media by its original host Steve Burns.
Steve Burns, the original host of Blue's Clues, has finally broken his silence on his abrupt departure from the popular 1990s..
The original 'Blue's Clues' host Steve Burns went viral when he appeared in a heartwarming video to mark 25 years of the show, but..