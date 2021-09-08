Weekly Pediatric COVID-19 Cases in US Hit All-Time High

The new data was released in a report published by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

It shows that the most recent number of weekly infections of children was nearly 252,000.

The report describes the increase of COVID-19 cases as exponential.

As of September 2, over 5 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, AAP Report, via Fox News.

About 252,000 cases were added the past week, the largest number of child cases in a week since the pandemic began.

After declining in early summer, child cases have increased exponentially, with over 750,000 cases added between August 5 and September 2, AAP Report, via Fox News.

The report was released on Sept.

It comes as school districts all over the country have reopened for in-person learning, .

And continue to grapple with which safety measures to keep in place.

According to a report in 'The Wall Street Journal,' .

More than 1,000 schools among 31 states have reverted to internet learning.

Deep South schools have been hit particularly hard, .

Which coincides with data that shows the biggest increase of child infections have occurred in Florida and Georgia.

For the week ending Sept 2., children comprised 27 percent of all new cases of COVID-19