Government consider making Covid jab mandatory for NHS staff

Care Minister Helen Whately says the Government are considering making the Covid jab compulsory for NHS staff.

Fresh off the heels of Boris Johnson's social care and health levy, she says Labour are in an "extraordinary" position of voting against more funding for the NHS.

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn