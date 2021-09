Ferdinand: Euros show that racism in football is back

Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand tells a joint committee that, after being "under the carpet" for a period, racism in football "is here and it's back".

He describes how he's seen family members "disintegrate" because of the online racist abuse he has received.

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn