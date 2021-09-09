Thursday Sector Laggards: Department Stores, Trucking Stocks

Helping drag down the group were shares of Tuesday Morning, down about 38.8% and shares of Freshpet down about 2.3% on the day.

In trading on Thursday, department stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%.

Also lagging the market Thursday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by Old Dominion Freight Line, trading lower by about 4% and Yellow, trading lower by about 3.5%.