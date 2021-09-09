Crews plant new time capsule into Lee monument base

Items in the new time capsule include an expired vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, a piece of ribbon from the unveiling on Kehinde Wiley's Rumors of War statue and a photo of a Black ballerina with her fist raised near the Lee statue.
In the second day of the removal process of the Lee monument statue, crews are focused on finding a time capsule believed to be..
Watch VideoThe Supreme Court of Virginia ruled Thursday that the state can take down an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert..
Watch VideoA towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, will be taken down on Wednesday as a symbol..