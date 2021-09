Health Sec: NHS understand they need to be more efficient

Health Secretary Sajid Javid says the NHS understands that they need to be "more efficient" and need to "innovate more" if they are to get through the patient backlog.

He also explains the UK is "heading" towards its vaccine booster campaign.

Report by Edwardst.

