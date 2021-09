Idina Menzel Says John Travolta's Oscar Name Flub Was 'Greatest Thing That's Ever Happened To Me'

During James Corden's most recent "Carpool Karaoke" segment, Idina Menzel reflects on the viral 2014 Oscar moment when John Travolta mispronounced her name.

Plus, her "Cinderella" co-star Camila Cabello shares the story of how she prepped for her first date with Shawn Mendes.