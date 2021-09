NYFW Spring 2022: Amelia Hamlin, La La Anthony and NY's First Female Governor Turn Out for Prabal Gurung's American Girl-Inspire

Prabal Gurung displayed his Spring 2022 collection at 20 Battery Place, overlooking Lady Liberty, last night.

The collection is a love letter to the American Girl and NYC.

La La Anthony, Amelia Hamlin, Offset, Maye Musk, Jeezy and wife Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Madelaine Petsch, Erinn Westbrook, Nicky Hilton, Kehlani, and even the recently appointed first female governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, all flocked to the runway show to see Gurung's latest line in collaboration with Mattel's American Girl.