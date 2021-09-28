NYFW Spring 2022: Amelia Hamlin, La La Anthony and NY’s First Female Governor Turn Out for Prabal Gurung’s American Girl-Ins

Prabal Gurung displayed his Spring 2022 collection at 20 Battery Place, overlooking Lady Liberty, last night.

The collection is a love letter to the American Girl and NYC.

La La Anthony, Amelia Hamlin, Offset, Maye Musk, Jeezy and wife Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Madelaine Petsch, Erinn Westbrook, Nicky Hilton, Kehlani, and even the recently appointed first female governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, all flocked to the runway show to see Gurung's latest line in collaboration with Mattel’s American Girl.

“America has always been a woman,” said the New York-based Gurung.

His collection explored femininity and pieces “rooted in American sportswear with a couture twist while celebrating New York as a constant source of inspiration.” And that inspiration is apparent in neon cotton ginghams, strong silhouettes, and delicate hand-shredded organza.

La La “loved the feathers.” And Jeannie Mai Jenkins said she was inspired by the "layers and colors" in Gurung's collection.

"Everything was so light,” she remarked.

“It looked like everything had its own movement to it like it had its own batteries.” Fans also included Maye Musk, who has modeled Gurung's clothes, and rapper Offset, who took a night off from daddy duty.

(partner Cardi B gave birth to their son last Saturday).