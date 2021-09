Ganesh Chaturthi: Its connection with India's freedom struggle | Oneindia News

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates arrival of Lord Ganesha from Kailash parvat to the Earth with mother Parvati.

The festival was turned into a public function by Indian freedom fighter Balgangadhar Tilak in 1890s.

Here is the history you must know behind the festival.

