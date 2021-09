Todd's Weekend Adventures: September 10-12

IDEAL TO GET OUT AND HAVE SOMEFUN WITH THE FAMILY.

IF YOU'RELOOKING FOR OPTIONS,LISTEN UP, HERE ARE A FEW IDEASIN TODD'S WEEKEND ADVENTURES.todd weekend adventures sotopenIT'S TIME TO CATCH THE AUTUMNFAIR INALL IT'S FLAIR.

THE ALLEGANCOUNTYFAIR IS RETURNING FOR ITS 169THYEARSTARTING TODAY AND RUNNINGTHROUGH SEPTEMBER 18TH.ALONGSIDE ALL OFH TE FARMANIMALSAND FAIR RIDES...HIGHLIGHTS THISYEAR INCLUDE CONCERTS FROM 3DOORS DOWN, CASTING CROWNS, ANDCOMEDIAN JEFF DUNHAM.TALENT SHOWS, DEMOLITION DERBYS,AND A RODEO ARE ALSOHAPPENING.

IT'S FUN FOR THEWHOLE FAMILY.

AND THIS SUNDAY ISFAMILY DAY WITH A CARLOAD OFPEOPLE FOR ONLY $15.

GET MOREINFOAT ALLEGAN COUNTY FAIR DOT COMTHIS WEEKEND IS THE FINALHOMESTAND FOR THE WE MSTICHIGANWHICTEAPS.TONIGHT IS NICKELODEON PAWPATROL NIGHT WHERE THE KIDSCAN MEET SOME OF THEIR FAVORITECHARACTERS AND THE PLYERAS WILLBE WEARING SPECIAL JERSEYS THATWILL BE AUCTIONED OFF TOSUPOPRT THE WHITECAPS COMMUNITYFOUNDATION.

THEFIRST 1,000 KIDS THROUGH THEGATE AGES 12 AND UNDER WILL GETAPAW PATROL SKYE BOBBLEHEAD.

PLUSA POGO STICK STUNT TEAM WILLPROVIDE ENTERTAINMENT FOR AL.LSATURDAY'S GAMEENDS IN A FIREWORKS DISPLAY PLUSYOU MIGHT WIN A GRILLWHILE YOU'RE THERE.

AND SUNDAYIS FANA PPRECIATION HATGIVEAWAY.

FREE BALLCAPS FOR THEFIRST 500 FANS.

PLUS THE KIDSCANRUN THE BASES AFTER THE GAME.GET YOUR TICKETS FOR THE ST LAHOME GAMES.

MORE INFO ATWHITECAPS BASEBALL DOT COMA MAGICAL CHANGE IS HAPPENINGATJOHN BALL ZOO.

IT'S A TIME WHENTHEDISTINGUISHED MGAICAL ZOO STAFFGIVES LESSONS IN CARINGFOR FANTASTICAL BEASTS.

IT'STIME FOR MAGIC.JOHN BALL ZOO IS OFFICIALLYINVITINGALL WIZARDS, WITCHES, ANDMUGGLES ALIKE TO WIZARDINGWEEKENDS.

FOR TWO ENCHANTINGWEEKENDS, THE ZOO WILLMAGICALLY TRANSFORM FOR THISFAMILY- FRIENDLY EVENT.FROM ENTERING NOCTURNAL ALLEY TOEXPLORING THE FORBIDDENFOREST T,HERE IS MUCH FOR EVER YWIZARDING FAN TO ENJOY.BRUSH UP ON YOUR SPELLS.COSTUMES ARE HIGHLY ENCOURAGEDSO PUT ON YOUR ROBES AND GRABYOUR WAND, AND VISIT THEFANTASTIC BEASTS OF THE MUGGLEWORLD THIS AND NEXT WEEKEND.

GETMORE AT J B ZOO DOT ORGGRAB THEM COWBOY BOOTS AND HEADOUT TO LEGACY STABLESON SATURDAY AT 2 IN THEAFTERNOON.IT'S THEIR THIRD ANNUAL HEARTSAND HOOVES BENEFIT EVENT TOSUPPORT THE THERAPEUTIC RIDINGAND VAULTINGPROGRAMS THROUGH KARIN'S HORSECONNECTION.THEREWI L BE HANDS ON HORSEACTIVITIES FOR EVERYONE,VAULTING AND RIDINGDEMONSTRATIONS, GAMES, RIPZES,AND MORE.

SNACKS AND DRINKS AREPROVIDED.

TICKETS ARE $10 INADVANCEAND $20 AT THE DOOR.

GET MOREINFO ON FACEBOOK.

JUST SEARCHFORHEARTS AND HOOVES BENEFIT.