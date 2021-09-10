Strategist: Biden's vaccine mandate helps business get back to business

JP Morgan’s David Kelly says the federal government’s mandate on private employers gives companies “the backbone” to enforce vaccine requirements.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday is toughening COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers and contractors..