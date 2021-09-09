Biden To Announce All Federal Workers Must Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

On September 9, the Biden administration said it will impose more stringent vaccine rules on federal workers, requiring them to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

CNN reports that the executive order will not offer employees an option of being regularly tested to opt out.

The president will also sign an executive order expanding the mandate to contractors who do business with the federal government.

Earlier this summer, Biden required federal workers to be vaccinated but allowed for those who opted out to be subject to strict testing.

According to CNN, federal employees will now have 75 days to get vaccinated or risk being fired.

The expectation is if you want to work in the federal government or want to be a contractor, you need to be vaccinated, Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, via CNN.

Officials said limited exemptions would be granted for workers who refuse to be vaccinated for medical or religious reasons.

On August 8, the president and members of his public health team finalized a six-point plan to combat the pandemic.

Part of that plan is a major expansion of free testing, a step public health officials consider critical to containing the virus.

A White House official said the plan also includes protecting the economic recovery and improving care for those with COVID-19.

