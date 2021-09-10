Specialist in labor, employment matters discusses President Biden's vaccine mandates

The White House took sweeping actions on Thursday.
President Joe Biden announced a new vaccine mandate for federal employees, those in health care and any company with 100 or more workers.
The White House took sweeping actions on Thursday.
President Joe Biden announced a new vaccine mandate for federal employees, those in health care and any company with 100 or more workers.
Nearly three out of four Americans above the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday,..