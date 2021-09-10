‘Fortnite’ Video Chat App Houseparty To Shut Down

Epic Games acquired the app in 2019 as part of a multi-million dollar deal.

In late 2020, it was integrated with 'Fortnite' so players could see each other during multiplayer gaming sessions.

But developers said they couldn't give Houseparty "the attention that it deserves" since they were busy with other Epic Games products.

Instead, the team will develop "new ways to have meaningful and authentic social interactions.".

The app has already been removed from the Google Play store and Apple's App Store.

It will continue to work until October.

Houseparty gained popularity amid the pandemic, but its reputation was later damaged when a false rumor circulated, .

Claiming downloading the app may cause Spotify and Netflix accounts to be "hacked.".

The viral misinformation reportedly led one million users to delete the app.

Houseparty later offered $1 million to anyone who could prove it had been the target of a deliberate smear campaign.

That reward has yet to be claimed