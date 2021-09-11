New York Fashion Week is Back and Its Bringing Its A-Game

Actress Naomi Watts returned to the Empire State Building for the first time since her days in the film King Kong .

She kicked off the week with Afterpay, the presenting sponsor of NYFW.

Singer-songwriter Rita Ora was awarded 'style icon' at Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards from NY's iconic Rainbow Room, which several events are being held this week.

No more Bryant Park tents.

Designers are showcasing their wares all over town.

Other celeb spottings... lots of them.

Model Irina Shayk, who was also awarded last night, actress Alicia Silverstone with designer pal Christian Siriano, plus Gigi Hadid, and Amelia Gray Hamlin fresh off her split from Scott Disick.

We also spotted Vogue's Anna Wintour and actress Dove Cameron.

They were headed to Carolina's Herrera's show uptown.

The fashion looks we're seeing so far--a little too soon to tell, but one thing's for sure, there's a whole lot of exuberance, appreciation, and LOVE for New York City.