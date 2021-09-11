Rahul Gandhi: I am a Kashmiri Pandit, my family is Kashmiri Pandit | Oneindia News
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called himself a Kashmiri Brahmin while on a 2-day visit to Jammu.

The first day of his visit was entirely dedicated to religious programs. #KashmiriPandit #RahulGandhi #VaishnoDevi