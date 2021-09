SRK launches Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's plant-based 'meat' brand

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday launched a vegan meat alternative brand on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi for his friends and colleagues, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh.

#srk #pathan #riteishdeshmukh #geneliadeshmukh