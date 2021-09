Bhupendra Patel to be new Gujarat CM, declares Narendra Singh Tomar | Vijay Rupani | Oneindia News

BJP picked Bhupendra Patel as the next Gujarat's Chief Minister.

Union Minister & BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar declared that Bhupendra Patel is elected as the new leader of BJP Legislative Party.

