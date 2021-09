Bhupendra Patel takes oath as the new CM of Gujarat | Oneindia News

Two days after Vijay Rupani’s resignation from the post of Chief Minister, CM elect Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat today, in the presence of Amit Shah.

Before taking the oath, Bhupendra Patel received Home Minister Amit Shah at the Ahmedabad airport today ahead of his swearing-in ceremony which will also be attended by four chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

