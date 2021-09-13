Jet Airways flights to resume domestic operations in first-quarter of 2022 | NCLT | Oneindia News

Jet Airways is all set to resume domestic operations in the first quarter of 2022; Senior BJP leader Bhupendra Patel will be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat today; IMD has predicted that western and central India is expected to receive heavy rainfall after a depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified; The Supreme Court has asked the Goods and Services Tax Council to take note of anomalies in the present act and look into the assessment formula for claiming refunds.

#JetAirways #NCLT #BhupendraPatel