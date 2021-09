NHS begins 'world-first' trial of early cancer blood test

NHS England begins a "world-first" trial of a new blood test which can detect over 50 different cancers before symptoms even appear.

Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard says they are "hopeful" this will be an important part of achieving their long-term goal of diagnosing 75% of cancers in the early stages.

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn