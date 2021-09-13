Skip to main content
Monday, September 13, 2021

Dow Analyst Moves: MSFT

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Microsoft is the #1 analyst pick.

Microsoft is also a top tier analyst pick among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #10 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Microsoft is showing a gain of 32.4%.

