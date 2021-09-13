Daily Dividend Report: CL,GE,EPM,RL,VAC

The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per common share, payable on November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 21, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per common share, payable on November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 21, 2021.

The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

The Board of Directors of GE today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company.

The dividend is payable October 25, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2021.

The ex-dividend date is September 24, 2021.

Evolution Petroleum today declared a first quarter of fiscal 2022 cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock, which is payable September 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of September 20, 2021.

Crescent Point Energy has approved an increase to the Company's quarterly dividend as a result of significant progress made on improving its balance sheet strength and sustainability.

Crescent Point's Board of Directors has approved and declared a fourth quarter dividend increase to $0.03 per share to be paid on January 4, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2021.

This equates to an annualized dividend of $0.12 per share, an increase of $0.11 per share from the current level.

The Company's upcoming third quarter dividend of $0.0025 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 1, 2021, as previously announced.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.6875 per share on Ralph Lauren Common Stock.

The dividend is payable on October 8, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 24, 2021.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide is announcing today that its Board of Directors reinstated a $0.54 per share dividend of common stock payable on October 7, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 23, 2021.

Additionally, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $250 million of its common stock.