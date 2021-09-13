Hourglass Aesthetics + Salon offers coolsculpting for fall.
Beauty and skincare fall trends from Hourglass Aesthetics + Salon
Beth Hourigan, owner of Hourglass Aesthetics + Salon, shows us the latest treatments and trends for fall.
WLEX-TV LEX18
Hourglass Aesthetics + Salon offers coolsculpting for fall.
Beth Hourigan, owner of Hourglass Aesthetics + Salon, shows us the latest treatments and trends for fall.
Hourglass Aesthetics + Salon in Lexington has the latest beauty trends and treatments. Owner Beth Hourigan tells you what's hot for..