Wildfire smoke's impact on unborn babies

And according to a new study that pollution could put unborn babies at risk.

The smoke from western wildfires isn't just affecting people living close by but those living thousands of miles away.

AFFEINCTG AFFECTING PEOPLELIVING CLOSE BY... BUT THOSELIVINGTHOUSANDS OF MILES AY.WAAND ACCORDING TO A NEW STUDY...THAT POLLUTION COULDUT PUNBORN BABIES AT RISK.AS AMANDA BRANDEISEXPLAINS, THE GROWING THREAT ISPROMPTING NEW GUIDANCEFROM DOCTORS."HE THINKS SOMETHING IS WRONGWITH ME, LIKE I'M SICK, ANDFOLLOWS ME AROUND."BOTH CANE INAND MATERNALINSTINCTS KICKING IN."JUST THINK, THAT'S INSIDE OF!"MELAURA CANTON IS WEEKS AWAY FROMLIFE AS A NEW M.MO"SHE'S COOKING, 37 WEEKS.

OCEANIS HERNAME, AND WE'RE JUST HOPING FORA HEALTHY BABY GIRL..YOU TRY TOPREPARE AS MUCH AS YOU CAN.THAT'S WHAT WE'RE DOING."ON TOP OF A GLOBAL PANDEMIC,BECOMINGHYPER-AWARE OF ANY POTENTIALRISKS.

"JUST LITTLE THINGS LIKENO SHELLFISH,NO CAFFEINE WHICH IS RYVEHARD.

HOUSEHOLD PRODUCTS,ENVIRONMENTAL DEFINITELY.""THERE'S SORT OF THIS WHOLE,BROADCATEGORY OF RISKS WE HAVEN'TSTUDIED YET."DR. MARYA ZLATNIK SAYSRESEARCHERS ARE PAYINGCLOSER ATTENTIONO TENVIRONMENTAL RIS.SK"CLINICIANS NOW ARE REALIZINGTHATCLIMATE CHANGE IS IMPACTING OURPATIENTS TODAY BECAUSE THEEVTSENARE HAPPENING SO FREQUENTLY."A DOCTOR AND PROFESSOR AT THEUNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIASAN FRANCISCO, THE PHOTO BEHINDHER WAS TAKEN STLAYEAR.

TODAY WILDFIRES ARECONSUMING THE STATE AT THESAME PE.AC"WITH A LOT OF CA FIRES THISSUMMERPEOPLE ARE SEEING BAD AIRQUALITY ALL OVER THE COUNTRY."THE TOXIC PARTICLES ARE SMALLENOUGH TO ENTER THE LUNGSAND BLOODSTREAM ANDRESEARCHERSARE NOW FINDING SOOT FROMWILDFIRES IN PLACENTA."ANYTHING THAT DAMAGESHE TPLACENTA OR CAUSES INFLAMMATIONIN THE PLACENTA CAN POTENTIALLYSORT OFDIRECTLY HM ARTHE BABY OR LEADTO PROBLEMS WITH PREGNANCY, KELIPRETERM BIRTH, OR BABY NOTGROWING AS WELL." STANFORDRESEARCHERS FOUND THAT SMOKEEXPOSUREMAY HAVE CONTRIBUTED TO AS MANYAS 7,000 ADDITIONALPREMATURE BIRTHS FROM 2007 TO2012."CAN HAVE A LIFELONG IMPACT FORTHATBABY.

PREMATURITY IS PROBABLYTHE NUMBER ONE CAUSE OF NEURALDEVELOPMENTAL PROBLEMS IN ACERTAINLY A VERY EXPENSIVE ANDVERYSCARY PARENTS.SHE RECOMMENDS PATIENTS USEPHONE APPS TOMONITOR AIR QUALITY AND INVESTIN AIR PURIFIERS.A MORE AFFORDABLE OPTION KEMAONE AT HOME BYATTACHING A HIGH-QUALITY FILTERTO A FAN."I DIDN'T USED TO ADVISE THISFORWON MEI CARE FOR IN PREGNANCY,THAT THEY NEEDED TO INVEST INONE OFTHESE THINGS.

BUT THAT'S ONE OFTHE WAYS PEOPLE WHO ARE PREGNANTCANPROTECT THEMSELV."ES"IT'S VERY DRY HERE.

ONE HOUSELITSGHUP, OUR HOUSES ARE SO CLOSETOGETHER, COULD TAKE DOWN THEWHOLE CITY, IT ISSCARY."NOW MORE HYPER-AWARE OF THECHANGING CLIMATE."WE WALK ON THE BEACH WE SEEBOTTLE CAPS, PLASTIC BOTTLES,LEGOS.

WE WALK ON THE BEACH WE SEE BOTTLE CAPS, PLASTIC BOTTLES, LEGOS.

IT'S SAD TO KW NO OCEAN IS GOING TO GROUP WAND MAY NOT GET TO GO TO YOSEMITE OR THE FOREST BECAUSE IT'S GOING TO BE GONE."BUT SHE'S FOCUSED NOW ON WHAT SHE CAN CONTROL."IT SMELLS LIKE GRANDMA."MANAGING STRESS AND FINDING Y JOI N THE ANTICIPATION."SHE'LL COME WHEN SHE'S READY."I'M AMANDA BRANDEIS REPORTING.