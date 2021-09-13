Marvel Studios Drops First ‘Hawkeye’ Trailer

Marvel Studios' next Disney+ installment was teased in a first trailer on Sept.

13.

The trailer, set to the holiday song, "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," .

Shows Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton team up with Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop amid Christmas time in New York.

It follows the events of 'Avengers: Endgame' as Barton tries to balance family life.

Ava Russo, 'Endgame' co-director Joe Russo's daughter, reprises her role as Barton's daughter, Lila.

Barton and Bishop find themselves on the run as Hawkeye says, "When I wore that suit, I made a lot of enemies.".

Vera Farmiga and Florence Pugh also star in the show.

'Hawkeye' is slated to hit Disney+ on Nov.

24