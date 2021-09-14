S&P 500 Movers: LVS, MRNA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.5%.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.5%.

Year to date, Moderna registers a 311.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Las Vegas Sands, trading down 9.1%.

Las Vegas Sands is lower by about 34.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Wynn Resorts, trading down 8.4%, and Perrigo, trading up 2.2% on the day.