Daily Dividend Report: CIM,ORCL,PCAR,KRC,BKE

The dividend is payable October 28, 2021 to common stockholders of record on September 30, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Chimera Investment announced the declaration of its third quarter cash dividend of $0.33 per common share.

The ex-dividend date is September 29, 2021.

The Oracle board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of outstanding common stock.

This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 12, 2021, with a payment date of October 26, 2021.

PACCAR's Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents per share, payable on December 7, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2021.

Kilroy Realty announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share payable on October 13, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2021.

The dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $2.08 per share and is a 4.0% increase from the previous annualized dividend level of $2.00 per share.

The Buckle announced that at its quarterly meeting of the Board of Directors, held on September 13, 2021, the Board authorized a $0.33 per share quarterly dividend to be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2021, with a payment date of October 29, 2021.