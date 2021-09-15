Demigod Movie

Demigod Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Upon the sudden death of her estranged, huntsman grandfather and the news that he’s left her all his worldly possessions, a woman, Robin (Rachel Nichols), and her husband travel back to her birthplace in Germany's Black Forest.

Already plagued by terrifying visions of childhood memories she can’t quite make sense of, Robin, nevertheless, remembers fondly her grandfather Karl’s (Jeremy London) deep connection to the natural world, the animals, and even the “spirits” of the ancient forest.

Soon after arriving at her grandfather’s secluded cabin, however, Robin realizes that the inheritance left her is far more macabre than she had bargained for.

She finds herself entrenched in an ancient hunting ritual that will force her to reckon with her family's past and her own will to overcome the monstrous obstacles in her path.

Director Miles Doleac Writers Miles Doleac, Michael Donovan Horn Actors Rachel Nichols, Jeremy London , Elena Sanchez, Sherri Eakin, Miles Doleac, Mike Mayhall, Lindsay Anne Williams , Yohance Myles, Sarah Fisher, Christian Stokes, Manon Pages , Chukwuma Onwuchekwa, Rachel Ryals, Tatiana Piper, Wesley O’Mary Genre Horror, Thriller, Fantasy Run Time 1 hour 35 minutes