New book reveals top US general's secret call to China

Retired Col.

Cedric Leighton speaks to CNN’s John Berman and Brianna Keilar about the revelations in Bob Woodward’s and Robert Costa’s latest book “Peril,” which details that Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen.

Mark Milley secretly called a top Chinese general after the January 6 insurrection to assure him that the US government was stable.