Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, EBAY

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of eBay topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%.

Year to date, eBay Inc.

Registers a 48.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Electronic Arts, trading down 6.3%.

Electronic Arts, is lower by about 5.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Starbucks, trading down 3.7%, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading up 2.6% on the day.