Daily Dividend Report: O,PM,MSFT,VTR,KDP

The dividend is payable on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2021.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.236 per share from $0.2355 per share.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.236 per share from $0.2355 per share.

The dividend is payable on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2021.

This is the 112th dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the NYSE in 1994.

The ex-dividend date for October's dividend is September 30, 2021.

The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.832 per share as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $2.826 per share.

"We remain committed to our company's mission of paying dependable monthly dividends to our shareholders that increase over time," said Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income.

"Our Board of Directors has once again determined that we are able to increase the amount of the monthly dividend to our shareholders, marking the 112th increase since our company's public listing in 1994.

With the payment of the October dividend, we will have made 615 consecutive monthly dividend payments throughout our 52-year operating history." The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International today increased the company's regular quarterly dividend by 4.2% to an annualized rate of $5.00 per share.

The new quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, up from $1.20 per share, is payable on October 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 29, 2021.

The ex-dividend date is September 28, 2021.

Microsoft on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share, reflecting a 6 cent or 11% increase over the previous quarter's dividend.

The dividend is payable Dec.

9, 2021, to shareholders of record on Nov.

18, 2021.

The ex-dividend date will be Nov.

17, 2021.

The board of directors also approved a new share repurchase program authorizing up to $60 billion in share repurchases.

The new share repurchase program, which has no expiration date, may be terminated at any time.

Ventas today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per common share.

The dividend will be payable in cash on October 14, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 1, 2021.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1875 per share, payable in US dollars, on the Company's common stock.

The regular quarterly dividend will be paid on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 1, 2021.