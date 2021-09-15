North Port PD provides update on Gabby Petito case

North Port Police Department provides update on Gabby Petito case.
The 22-year-old was reported missing by her family over the weekend.
North Port Police Department provides update on Gabby Petito case.
The 22-year-old was reported missing by her family over the weekend.
“Why is her vehicle back here, but she’s not. That’s odd. We need some answer on how all this came to be.”
The North Port Police Department is assisting agencies across multiple states to find out what happened to a woman who went..