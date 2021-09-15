Julianne Hough Addresses Criticism of Upcoming Reality Show 'The Activist'

Julianne Hough, Addresses Criticism , of Upcoming Reality Show 'The Activist' .

CNN reports that Julianne Hough has responded to backlash over a new reality competition show she will judge.

'The Activist' is an upcoming CBS series meant , "to bring meaningful change to one of three urgent universal causes: health, education and the environment.".

'The Activist' is an upcoming CBS series meant , "to bring meaningful change to one of three urgent universal causes: health, education and the environment.".

According to CNN, the show has been called "tone deaf," "performative" and "awful", on social media and via various media outlets.

Hough, who will judge alongside Usher and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, said on Instagram, "The last few days have been a powerful demonstration of real-time activism.".

Hough, who will judge alongside Usher and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, said on Instagram, "The last few days have been a powerful demonstration of real-time activism.".

Hough, who will judge alongside Usher and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, said on Instagram, , "The last few days have been a powerful demonstration of real-time activism.".

Thank you for using your voices, calling me in, your accountability, and your candor.

I am deeply listening with an open heart and mind, Julianne Hough, via Instagram.

CNN reports that the controversy has caused Hough to revisit outrage over her Halloween blackface costume back in 2013.

Wearing blackface was a poor choice based on my own white privilege and my own white body bias that hurt people and is something I regret doing to this day, Julianne Hough, via Instagram.

However, the regret that I live with pales in comparison to the lived experiences of so many.

My commitment has been to reflect and act differently, Julianne Hough, via Instagram.

Hough wrote that she has shared the concerns about the series with , "the powers that be.".

I have faith and confidence in the beautiful people that I've worked with will make the right choice and do the right thing moving forward.

Not just for the show, but for the greater good, Julianne Hough, via Instagram