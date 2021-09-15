Apple Issues Urgent iPhone Update Due to Spyware Vulnerability

The Apple update addressed an issue with the iMessage software, .

Which was allegedly exploited by a particular spyware created by the Israeli company NSO Group.

The NSO Group was also accused by Facebook of infiltrating WhatsApp back in 2019.

According to reports, the latest detected vulnerability allowed the surveillance of a Saudi activist.

Reports state that it can also make use of the well-known malicious program known as Pegasus.

Researchers with the Citizens Lab at the University of Toronto say that Pegasus has been used to surveil journalists and activists all over the world.

According to the head of Apple Security Engineering and Architecture.

The breach is "not a threat to the overwhelming majority of our users.".

Attacks like the ones described are highly sophisticated, cost millions of dollars to develop, ... , Ivan Krstić, Apple Security Engineering and Architecture, via CNN.

...often have a short shelf life, and are used to target specific individuals, Ivan Krstić, Apple Security Engineering and Architecture, via CNN.

NSO Group responded to the controversy in a statement, .

But did not address the specific allegations as presented by Citizens Lab.

NSO Group will continue to provide intelligence and law enforcement agencies around the world with life saving technologies to fight terror and crime, NSO Statement, via CNN.

The U.N.

Recently called for a moratorium on the sale of spyware tools until their use is "in compliance with international human rights standards."