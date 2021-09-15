62 mph military grade electric scooter

Global Wolf Motors created a powerful 2-wheeled electric scooter that has the capabilities of traveling 186 miles of range with the aid of 2 batteries.

Mosphera uses a powerful hub drive motor that can produce 600W of power with a top speed of 62 mph.

This electric military scooter was developed for military bases and airports.

Transcript: A military grade e-scooter.

Global Wolf Motors developed a performance-focused e-scooter.

Designed for special forces, patrols, border control, and much more.

It’s foldable with 3 speed modes Eco, Standard and Sport+.

The hub drive motor can produce 600W of power.

An extra battery compartment can provide 186 miles of range and will fully charge in less than 5 hours.