Simone Biles Blasts FBI For Failing to Stop Larry Nassar's Sexual Abuse of Athletes

At a Senate panel hearing, gymnastics superstar Simone Biles blamed various organizations for allowing former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar to abuse dozens of women and children.

'USA Today' reports that Biles blamed the FBI, USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee for failing to protect young athletes.

USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee knew that I was abused by their official team doctor long before I was ever made aware of their knowledge, Simone Biles, via 'USA Today'.

We suffered and continue to suffer, because no one at the FBI, USAG, or the USOPC did what was necessary to protect us.

We have been failed, Simone Biles, via 'USA Today'.

Fellow gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Maggie Nichols also testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

All four gymnasts said they were victims of Nassar's abuse.

During her testimony, Maroney slammed the FBI for falsifying her claims of abuse against Nassar.

After telling my entire story of abuse to the FBI in the summer of 2015, not only did the FBI not report my abuse, but when they eventually documented my report 17 months later, they made entirely false claims about what I said, McKayla Maroney, via 'USA Today'.

What is the point of reporting abuse, if our own FBI agents are going to take it upon themselves to bury that report in the drawer?, McKayla Maroney, via 'USA Today'.

In August, USA Gymnastics reached a proposed $425 million settlement with over 500 women who said they were sexually abused by Nassar or someone else affiliated with the sport.

