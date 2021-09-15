Hear Simone Biles' emotional testimony before Senate

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles became emotional during her testimony before a Senate committee investigating FBI mishandling of abuse allegations against former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar.
Gymnasts Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols are scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee..