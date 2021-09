Hispanic Alliance thanks 'Wings' sculpture supporters

TONIGHT, YOU ARE URGED TO BEEXTRA CAREFUL.CAROL: TO CELEBRATE THE START OFHISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH, THEGREENVILLE COMMUNITYAM CETOGETHER TO EAT, DANCEND AAROUND LOCALRECOGNIZE NEIGHRSBO RALLIEDTHIS YEAR AROUND RENEEART.WUNDERLICH HAS MORE FROM THEHISPANIC ALLIANCE.RENEE FISH FROM BUILDGINCOMMUNITY TO STIINRRG UPCONTROVERSY, THESE WINGS HAVESEEN A LOT.BUT TONIGHT, THESE SCULPTURESWERE CELEBRATED.WEDNESDAY’S GATHERINATGCAROLINA BAURENHAUS WHAT TOTHANK ALL THOSE WHO SUPPORTEDTHE WINGS OF THE CITY EXHIBIT.STATUES THAT, SOME CONSIDEREDVULGAR AND DEMONIC.AFTER COUNCIL REVOKED FUNDINGFOR E THHISPANIC ALLIANCE, THOSEIN FAVOR IF THE ART EXHIBITDONATETOD SUPPORT THENOROT.NP