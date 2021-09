Booster jabs roll-out begins at care home in Cheltenham

Booster jabs are now being administered at care homes across the UK.

Evlyn Carey, who was first to receive a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a care home in Cheltenham, said it was “important” that everyone gets a booster to help protect the NHS in the winter.

Report by Blairm.

