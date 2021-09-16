EU to Donate Additional 200M Vaccine Doses to Africa

The EU just announced it is donating an additional 200M vaccine doses to low-income nations in Africa on top of the 250M doses already pledged.

‘With less than 1% of global doses administered to lower-income countries, the scale of injustice and the level of urgency is obvious,’ said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

