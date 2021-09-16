Elton John Postpones Farewell Tour Another 2 Years Due to Needing Hip Surgery

On Sept.

16, the 74-year-old singer took to Instagram to announce that the European and U.K. dates of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour... .

... will be postponed until 2023 due to an injury he suffered over the summer.

At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since, Elton John, via Instagram.

Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving, Elton John, via Instagram.

I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications, Elton John, via Instagram.

John's surgery will take place after the 'Global Citizen Live' charity event later this month because he doesn't "want to let a charity down.".

I know how patient my incredible fans have been since COVID halted my touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer, Elton John, via Instagram.

I promise you this -- the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait, Elton John, via Instagram.

Elton John fans will still be able to get their hands on his new 16-track collaborative album, 'The Lockdown Sessions,' on Oct.

22